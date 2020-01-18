Police: Man stabbed twice in the abdomen after fight breaks out

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed twice in the abdomen after getting into an argument, police say.

Authorities were called to the 1900 block of Potosi Street at 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

However, police say the stabbing happened at another location.

The man got into a fight with another person, was stabbed by the suspect and then managed to get away, according to authorities.

The victim then went back to his home and called police.

He was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries but is in stable condition.