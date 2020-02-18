SA getting 2nd EVO entertainment complex with dine-in auditoriums, bowling alley

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has something to look forward to in early 2021: a new entertainment complex for movies and bowling.

EVO Entertainment is building its second location in the San Antonio area on the far West Side, the company announced Tuesday morning.

The 80,000-square-foot complex — the largest EVO to date — will be built at the intersection of Highway 151 and Military Drive in the Escala development.

The complex will have 10 dine-in auditoriums, a 7,000-square-foot game room with an overhead rope course and a 12-lane bowling alley, according to EVO. Another two auditoriums will have the “EVX” experience with 80-foot curved screens.

The company said the San Antonio game room will be the largest among the EVO locations.

A restaurant, bar, outdoor patio and private event spaces will also be on site.

"We love San Antonio and we couldn’t think of a better place to build our biggest and best entertainment destination yet,” EVO CEO Mitch Roberts said in a news release.

Construction will begin in March and it is scheduled for completion by January 2021.

The first EVO complex in this area is located in Schertz, at 18658 Interstate 35.

The new location was announced amid a boom of cinema-hybrid concepts in the San Antonio area.

Flix Brewhouse, a dine-in movie theater and microbrewery, opened near Loop 1604 and Potranco Road this month.

San Antonio-based Santikos Entertainment recently announced two movie theaters — one at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604, and the other near Interstate 10 and Boerne Stage Road.

Both will have 10-12 auditoriums and a stocked bar, Santikos previously said.