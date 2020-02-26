Police: Woman hit by truck after buying breakfast tacos at nearby restaurant

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police say a woman who was hit by a pickup and killed on the city’s Northeast Side had just left a nearby restaurant where she bought breakfast tacos.

Initially, the call to police around 6 a.m. Wednesday came in as a person lying in the street on Nacogdoches Road just south of Wurzbach Parkway.

However, when officers arrived, they quickly realized what had happened.

“It was an accident, a crash between a truck and a female individual who was crossing the street,” said Sgt. Walter Smith with SAPD.

Woman hit, killed by vehicle while trying to cross Nacogdoches Road

Police also found the truck that hit her and its driver still at the scene.

Smith said that man was cooperating fully with the investigation.

The pickup involved in a fatal crash on Nacogdoches Road came to a rest just behind the body of the victim. (KSAT 12 News)

He said both the driver and witnesses gave the same story, saying it was an unavoidable accident.

By all accounts, the woman had crossed in the middle of the dark street, away from any crosswalks, police said.

“Right now, we don't see anything criminal, but we always check into everything,” Smith said.

For more than an hour after the crash, accident investigators took measurements and collected evidence in an effort to figure out how it happened.

They found streak marks in the street, indicating that the driver had tried to brake.

The impact knocked the woman out of her boots and sent a paper bag with her tacos flying into the air, landing on a sidewalk.

According to a worker at the restaurant, the woman who was killed appeared to be on her way to work at a food processing plant across the street.

A man who witnessed the crash spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera, saying he often sees workers crossing the street in the same spot and was worried someone would get hurt one day.