Costco suspends free food samples amid coronavirus

Don’t expect free food samples during your next Costco run. The chain is temporarily suspending the practice amid coronavirus fears.

Business Inside reports the retailer is pulling the samples from all stores in the U.S. and China.

Snacking before buying is part of Costco’s image; however, coronavirus spreads when infected bodily fluids land in the mouths or noses of healthy people.

This has some customers worrying that those finger-licking-good food samples might be a bad idea right now.

The company that handles Costco’s free goodies confirms to Business Insider the practice is on hold.

More on the coronavirus:

The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment

Everything we know about coronavirus in Texas

Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

CDC: 2 coronavirus patients cleared in San Antonio, now able to return home