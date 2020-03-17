Diner leaves $9,400 tip for Houston restaurant to help with coronavirus effects

HOUSTON – While uncertainty surrounds restaurants and bars amid the new coronavirus, one person has decided to step up.

A patron who dined at Irma’s Southwest restaurant in Houston on Monday left a tip of $9,400, according to KTRK. The person, who is remaining anonymous, wrote “hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks” on the receipt.

The restaurant told the TV station that they will split the tip evenly, with each worker receiving about $300 each.

Coronavirus prompts Dallas and Houston to close bars and clubs, make restaurants takeout only

Restaurants and bars in the Dallas and Houston area will close dining areas this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.