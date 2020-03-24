San Antonio Fiesta medal company creates ‘Fiesta Shopping Network’
Keep the Fiesta spirit alive by shopping on the Fiesta Shopping Network every Thursday evening
SAN ANTONIO – This should be a very busy time of year for Mira Medals, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company has had to close its doors and work from home.
This new challenge hasn’t stopped Natasha and Albert Gonzales from keeping their business afloat.
“With the help of a friend, we were able to come up with an idea on how to still keep the Fiesta spirit alive, but with being innovative,” Natasha Gonzales said.
Last Thursday, the couple launches FSN, or Fiesta Shopping Network, on their Facebook page.
“It’s set up like HSN, but not exact,” Gonzales said.
Through FSN, consumers can buy medals, t-shirts, lapel pins and other promotional items.
The couple plan to go live with FSN on their Facebook page every Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m.
Mira Medals is just one of the many businesses in San Antonio that have tried to figure out new ways to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
