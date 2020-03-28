Gov. Abbott to provide update on COVID-19 response in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 response in the state of Texas.

The governor will speak at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 29th at the State Capitol, accompanied by the Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

