Gov. Abbott to provide update on COVID-19 in Texas at 2 p.m. Monday

AUSTIN, Texas – *Editor’s Note: We will livestream all of Governor Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 briefings in this article. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. Monday to update the public on the COVID-19 response in the state of Texas.

Abbott said Thursday that he believes the peak of the coronavirus cases in Texas may be toward the end of April, according to a previous KSAT 12 report. While the U.S. is expected to see cases peak in about two weeks, the crest in Texas could be a week or 10 days after that, as coronavirus cases starting spreading later in the state, Abbott said.

Mayor Nirenberg said based on current models, Bexar County likely won’t hit its peak until early May.

As of Sunday evening, 410 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths total were reported in Bexar County, according to Mayor Nirenberg.

Gov. Abbott will be accompanied by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas, MD.

