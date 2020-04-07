High school senior learns how to make face masks amid pandemic
High school senior Xayla Venema, daughter of KSAT’s Paul Venema, learned how to make face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, she took 20 of the ones she made to North Central Urgent Care Center, and she plans to donate more.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
