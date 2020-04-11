Metro Health tracking recovery of COVID-19 patients

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District is reaching deeper into the COVID-19 population by tracking the recovery of coronavirus patients.

KSAT's Garrett Brnger spoke with Metro Health's assistant director of community health about what they hope to accomplish with the Response Recovery Initiative, which began Wednesday.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

Watch the story in the video player above.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: