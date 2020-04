A massive storm system is moving through the area, and many of our viewers have submitted photos of hail droppings near Del Rio on Saturday night.

Full Screen 1 / 11 Hail in Del Rio -Submitted by viewer Gabriel

Click here to submit your photos from tonight’s storm system.

A tornado watch is in effect for Bexar County overnight. You can find the full forecast below:

Tornado watch for Bexar County overnight