UTSA experts holding panel on how close we are to beating COVID-19 today at noon
Panelists to discuss various aspects of coronavirus pandemic
SAN ANTONIO – *Editor’s Note: We will livestream the discussion in this article. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back at a later time.
The University of Texas at San Antonio is holding another panel with experts, this time discussing how close San Antonio is to beating COVID-19.
Five of UTSA’s top scientists are taking part in the second Community Conversations interactive dialogue hosted by the university on Wednesday, April 29, at noon.
According to a press release, all five panelists are on the front lines of COVID-19 research, actively working to develop predictive models, drug therapies and vaccines.
The press release said the event is free and open to the public, with those interested getting the opportunity to ask questions via chat.
“This is an extraordinary time for our local community, and our research focus has been on the health and safety of San Antonio and beyond,” said Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic Development, and knowledge enterprise and the panel’s moderator. “We are proud to have scientists who are doing critical research to advance vaccines and provide predictive data to our local government decision makers. This discussion will be a unique opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper understanding of the science behind our battle against COVID-19 from those on the cutting edge.”
The press release said panelists include Doug Frantz, cofounder of the Center for Innovative Drug Discovery; Juan Gutierrez, chair of the Department of Mathematics; Karl Klose, director of the South Texas Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases; and Dhireesha Kudithipudi, director of UTSA’s Artificial Intelligence Consortium.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
