Officials ask for public’s help finding missing 14-year-old in Bandera

BANDERA, Texas – Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old in Bandera, Texas.

The Center for Search & Investigations for Missing Children said Bradley Tredway was first reported missing April 27 in Bandera. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, jogger pants and red Nike shoes.

He’s described as 5′5″ with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a scar above his left eye, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on Tredway’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bandera County Sheriff’s office at (830) 796-4323 or CFSI directly at (512) 887-3519.

