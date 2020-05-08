F-16 flyovers announced in 3 Texas cities

The Air National Guard’s 149th Fighter Wing will fly over hospitals and medical support facilities in parts of Corpus Christi, Laredo and Lubbock Monday as a way to honor frontline healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to show our appreciation to all the frontline responders who are out there every day combating this virus,” said Col. Raul Rosario, 149th Fighter Wing commander. “As Guardsmen, who live and work in many of these local areas, we value the dedication of those who tirelessly serve our communities to help make what we do to defend the nation possible. This flyover is just one way to recognize those serving in locations who may not get the opportunity to watch the demo team flyovers planned for some of the bigger cities.”

The Blue Angels had previously planned to fly over Corpus Christi as part of Operation America Strong, but those plans were scrapped.

These flyovers are part of Operation American Resolve.

Here’s how the flight path is planned out, according to a news release from the Air National Guard:

Beginning Monday, one team of four F-16s will fly over Covenant Health Center and Texas Tech Health Center between 9:40 to 9:50 a.m.

Another team of four will fly over Laredo Medical Center between 1:10 to 1:20 p.m. then continue to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital between 1:40 to 1:50 p.m.

They will fly southwest to northeast over Covenant Health Center, just north of Maxey Park between 22nd and 24th Street, and between Quaker Avenue and Nashville, then southwest to northeast over UMC (Texas Tech Health Center), north of 10th, south of 5th, between Texas Tech Parkway and Joliet Avenue before returning to base.

The second team of four F-16s will fly over Laredo Medical Center at 1:10 to 1:20, flying north to south over Laredo Medical Center between East Bustamante Street and Highway 59, and between North Meadows 149 FW/PA Page 2 of 2 NR 20200508-001 Avenue and Foster Avenue.

The four jets will then continue flying to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi between 1:40 to 1:50 p.m. and west to east over CHRISTUS Spohn between Buford Street and Hospital Street, and between 25th Street and South 19th Street.