Memorial grows for employee killed in knife attack at barbershop

SAN ANTONIO – A memorial is growing outside of a barbershop on the far Northwest Side.

The memorial is where the shop’s owner said a man attacked three of his employees and left one dead.

San Antonio police have identified the murder victim as 20-year-old Helle O’Regan, who identified as a transgender woman. Police said the the man who killed her was 42-year-old Damion Terrell Blue Campbell.

The shop’s owner said at first, it appeared the suspect wanted to make an appointment, but when asked for a form of payment, left and returned with a gun and a knife.

San Antonio police said one employee escaped and another was stabbed five times before also managing to escape.

However, police said O’Regan was choked and fatally stabbed.

Police were able to trace the crime back to Campbell, who they said was seen on surveillance video attacking the workers. They said his name was also in a computer at the shop.

Campbell was arrested a few hours later and was charged with murder.

Police said they have no evidence that this was a hate crime, but the investigation continues. The barbershop was supposed to reopen Friday, but the owner said because of the tragedy, reopening will be delayed until May 15th.

