Santikos, EVO Entertainment giving out free movie tickets every week

SAN ANTONIO – Rewards members for Santikos and EVO Entertainment have a new perk: free movie tickets.

San Antonio-based Santikos has announced that it will load two free movie tickets into the accounts of reward members every Thursday. EVO Entertainment also announced a similar deal, except with four free tickets.

The deals are being offered through June 30, according to emails from the companies.

EVO also said Elevate Members will receive up to 20% off food and drinks, depending on their “member tier.” For more information, click here.

Movie theaters across Texas sat empty during the coronavirus pandemic until Gov. Greg Abbott allowed them to open on May 1 under 25% capacity.

Because of the delay in movie premieres, both EVO and Santikos are offering a variety of newer and classic flicks for $5.

