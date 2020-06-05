After thousands #EncourageEsther in her fight against COVID-19, health officials say she’s in recovery

SAN ANTONIO – After thousands #EncouragedEsther in her battle against COVID-19 over the last month, her team at Methodist Hospital says Esther is now officially in recovery.

Esther, 37, battled the virus for eight weeks and was in critical condition when she first arrived, according to her Methodist care team. She was put on a ventilator and endured “rigorous treatment” through her course of the virus.

However, officials said Esther was recently removed from life support and is now undergoing rehab at Methodist Hospital | Texsan.

During Esther’s fight against COVID-19, her nursing team at Methodist made a TikTok video to help restore her willpower and give her some encouragement. Nurses were seen in the video dancing to BTS, Esther’s favorite band, which is a boy band from South Korea.

Methodist officials said after seeing the success of the video, the support that was received for Esther ignited “a spark in her eyes and glow in her heart they hadn’t seen from her in weeks.”

In the video below, Esther expressed her gratitude for everyone who sent prayers and support while she battled COVID-19.

“We cannot thank our amazing community enough for the love and support shared with Esther while she fought for her life. Her nurses are overwhelmed with gratitude and attributed Esther’s survivorship to the support from social media that gave her strength,” Esther’s Methodist care team said in a statement.

The TikTok video has been shared on Facebook and has been viewed over 50,000 times and counting.

