Comal ISD student who attended athletic camp tests positive for COVID-19, school says

SAN ANTONIO – A student-athlete at Smithson Valley High School tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a strength and conditioning camp, school officials said.

The student tested positive last week and was last at camp on June 9, according to a message from Comal ISD’s Athletic Director Liana Tyler and Smithson Valley High School Athletic Coordinator Larry Hill.

School officials said the student started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that evening and did not return to camp.

The student did not have any symptoms while at the camp and had a health screening, including a temperature check.

The student “abided by all social distancing and hygiene-related safety measures while at camp, so we believe that spread has been mitigated at this time,” according to school officials.

The students and coach who had contact with the athlete have been notified and they will self-isolate. They will return to camp once health guidelines are met, school officials said.

The district said the school has been deep cleaned.

“As a reminder, please continue to complete the health screener prior to attending camp each day, encourage your children to follow all safety guidelines in places while at camp, and have them stay home if they or anyone in the household is experiencing potential symptoms of Covid-19,” school officials said.

The UIL allowed strength and conditioning workouts to begin on June 8 under certain guidelines.

Also on Wednesday, Harlandale ISD announced strength and conditioning workouts for all students will be suspended until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

