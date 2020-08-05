In Corpus Christi, 85 infants were infected with COVID-19 as of July. That number has nearly doubled.

In mid-July, Corpus Christi made national headlines after a Nueces County health official said 85 babies had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past two weeks, that number has nearly doubled, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez told KIII TV.

“Since March until now, it’s close to 167 so from the last time I reported, I don’t remember that exact date, but we had 85 infants, 23 months or younger, and since that date that number has almost doubled and that hasn’t been a very long time period,” Rodriguez said.

Since the pandemic began in March, Nueces County has seen a total of 13,062 COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s dashboard. Roughly 12% of those cases came from residents who were under 19-years-old. In July, Corpus Christi officials announced that a 6-week-old infant died after contracting COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Flour Bluff superintendent David Freeman died while battling COVID-19. The superintendent’s sister recently said on social media Freeman was battling COVID-19 and was in the intensive care unit. Freeman leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a son.

In Texas, nearly 460,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of Tuesday. More than 136,000 of those cases are estimated to be active.

