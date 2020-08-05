San Antonio kindergarten teacher dies of COVID-19 complications, SAISD says

SAN ANTONIO – A kindergarten teacher in the San Antonio Independent School District has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, district officials said Wednesday.

Melissa Martinez, who taught at Rogers Academy, passed away Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson with SAISD. She had just completed her sixth year with the district.

Rogers Academy Principal Zada Fowler called Martinez an “amazing teacher and genuine person.”

“She was passionate about her students, creative beyond measure, and always willing to help anyone in need,” Fowler said in a statement. “She loved being a teacher and it showed in her smile and beautiful laughter. She is loved immensely and will be greatly missed by the Will Rogers Academy Family.”

SAISD did not provide the date Martinez tested positive for COVID-19.

She was last on campus during the first week of June, according to a statement from SAISD.

Read the full statement from SAISD:

We have learned that an SAISD kindergarten teacher, Melissa Martinez from Rogers Academy, has passed away. We understand this was a result of COVID-19. She completed her sixth year with the District at the end of last school year, and she will be greatly missed. We are offering counseling support to her campus colleagues. She was last on campus the first week of June. We hold her family and friends in our hearts during this difficult time.

Martinez’s passing is at least the third death of San Antonio-area educators due to COVID-19.

SAISD on July 24 confirmed the passing of Carmen Canales, 48, who taught at Ogden Academy. SAISD officials said she tested positive for the virus this summer and had been hospitalized.

SAISD elementary school teacher dies after battle with COVID-19, district says

Also on July 24, Northside ISD Leon Valley Elementary School cafeteria manager Michelle Villarreal died from COVID-19 complications, her husband told KSAT.

Read also: