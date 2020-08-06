Man arrested for fatally stabbing sister’s boyfriend during argument, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend after she told him about an argument inside a motel room, arrest records show.

James Walker, 32, was charged with murder following the stabbing at 12:30 a.m. Friday at a Traveler’s Inn at the 5700 block of Industry Park Drive, near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road. Online booking records show he was arrested early Thursday.

An arrest affidavit states the stabbing victim, identified as 49-year-old David Overstreet, and a woman began arguing in a motel room.

The woman, who is Walker’s sister, told investigators that Overstreet returned from work between 4-5 p.m. the day before and had been drinking since then.

They began to argue and the woman went to tell Walker, who was also staying at the motel, about the situation.

Walker went into their motel room and approached Overstreet, the affidavit states. Overstreet threatened to punch Walker and a struggle ensued.

Walker pulled out what appeared to be a kitchen knife and stabbed Overstreet in the chest, neck and arm, the affidavit states.

Investigators said Walker went to his motel room, got his girlfriend and child and fled eastbound on Rittiman.

Overstreet was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Walker’s bond has been set at $200,000, booking records show

