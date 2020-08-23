Community rallies for fallen BCSO deputy

SAN ANTONIO – A fundraiser was in held in honor of 20-year-old Noah Calderon, the youngest deputy to ever serve in Bexar County.

He and his fiancee were killed in a crash near Corpus Christi last week, which has led to an overwhelming response from the community.

“What an honor to have a son that’s done so much in his life in the 20 years that he was here,” said his father, Edward Calderon.

Edward said he is fortunate to have had a son like Noah.

The only survivor of the crash was Noah’s younger brother, Luke, who is for now paralyzed from the waist down.

Edward is optimistic Luke will be better in time before his older brother is laid to rest.

“We’re on our way to recovery, so we’re hoping he is going to regain all the feeling in his legs,” said Edward.

A barbecue fundraiser was held Saturday at the R&J Pavilion off Pleasanton Road to raise money for Noah’s funeral.

The majority of people who showed up did not know the young deputy but admired his ambition to serve his community

”I never met him but just stuff I read and heard about him, he accomplished so much,” said Chris Quintero.

When Quintero learned of Noah’s death, he reached out to his family and hoped to ease their burden.

“We gotta figure out something to do to help them out because no family is going to get through it alone,” said Quintero.

Close to 40 deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies lent their time and contributed to the fundraiser.

“The amount of support in this one week is absolutely amazing.”

Close to 1,200 plates were sold within hours. Edward only met Quitero but believes they are forever bonded.

“He put this together for my son. I’m very grateful, I don’t know him but I love him for what he did,” he said.

He believes Noah’s impact in the community will not be forgotten.

“He’s still out there and everyone is remembering him,” said Edward.

