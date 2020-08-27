Bexar County ESD, San Antonio firefighters aid in recovery response for Hurricane Laura

Bexar County and San Antonio firefighters were called to assist in the Hurricane Laura relief efforts shortly after the storm.

Local emergency crews arrived in Beaumont, Texas on Thursday morning.

Several teams from the Bexar County Emergency Services District and the San Antonio Fire Department are helping in the recovery efforts in areas hit by the storm.

Officials said they believe the teams could be assisting in the recovery for about two weeks; however, that could change depending on the needs and whether they are called to assist in Louisiana as well.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

