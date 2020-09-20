Man sent to the hospital with multiple stab wounds after attack on North side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds following an attack on the Northside, police say.

The stabbing happened in the 900 block of W. Mulberry Avenue. Police say they received a call for a stabbing after a man came home with multiple stab wounds to his torso.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police say.

Additional details of the attack are unknown.

Investigators are questioning several witnesses and hope to talk to the victim at the hospital.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as more details become available.

