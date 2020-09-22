Man in 70s hit by pickup truck on northwest side of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 70s was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to San Antonio police, the man was walking across Marbach Road around 11:30 a.m., when the driver of a pickup traveling on Marbach turned onto Horal, didn’t see the pedestrian and struck him.

The victim was taken University Hospital with possible life-threatening head injuries, police said.

The driver did stop to render aid and will probably not face charges, police said.

