BCSO: Box truck crashes with 18-wheeler; two hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO – A box truck crashed with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon on Interstate 10, leaving two victims hospitalized, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 3:42 p.m. on I-10 East and FM 2538.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two occupants of the box truck were trapped inside of their vehicle following the crash and had to be flown to University Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown. It’s unclear if the driver of the 18-wheeler was injured and what led to the crash.

All eastbound lanes of I-10 at FM 2538 are still shut down, as of around 6:30 p.m., pending investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

