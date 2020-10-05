Leon Valley city officials sued by councilor days before hearing on alleged misconduct

San Antonio – A federal judge has temporarily stopped a hearing set before Leon Valley City Council on Monday, October 5th, to hear allegations of misconduct and disciplinary action against Councilor Will Bradshaw.

The set 3.12 hearing stems from a complaint filed in the summer following Bradshaw’s confrontation with city police officers, in which he is heard saying, “You’re disgusting. You’re the problem in this country. You’re the problems. You’re the guys that are kneeling on people’s necks."

That confrontation was following the arrest of a man accused of grabbing Councilwoman Monical Alcocer.

The lawsuit filed Thursday says his actions are protected as free speech and that hearing would violate his due process. The lawsuit names Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio, City Manager Kelly Kuenstler, and Councilwomen Catherine Rodriguez, Donna Charles, and Monica Alcocer.

A similar 3.12 hearing in the summer of 2019 against former Councilman Benny Martinez on allegations of belittling staff and sexual harassment of Councilwoman Rodriguez resulted in his removal from office.

Bradshaw has been highly critical of that decision. Following that hearing, a group of citizens filed a recall petition against Charles and Alcocer. That election will take place in November.

KSAT reached out to those named in the lawsuit.

City Manager Kuenstler issued the following statement.

“There have been two city councilors who have sued the city, former Councilor Benny Martinez and current Councilor William Bradshaw. The city prevailed in the Martinez suit and the Bradshaw suit was just filed yesterday. Both are highly political and staff should not be involved in the Leon Valley political arena. I am proud of my team mates who work for the city for keeping morale up during such a crazy time and for continuing to do their job to the best of their ability for the tax payers.”

The city’s statement regarding the court’s decision.

"Pursuant to United State District Judge Biery’s Temporary Restraining Order, the City Council for the City of Leon Valley is cancelling the Special Meeting for October 5, 2020.

Counsel for the City of Leon Valley will respond to the Court on behalf of the City asserting its Right to Proceed with the Special Meeting under Section 3.12."

