Enrique Iglesias, Luis Miguel beat Selena for ‘Greatest Latin Artist of All Time’ according to Billboard chart

While Selena might be a Texas favorite, some may be surprised to learn she’s not in the number one spot on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Latin Artists” chart.

Enrique Iglesias and Luis Miguel were ahead of Selena on the list, but the queen of Tejano music was the top female artist on the list - effectively making her the greatest female Latin artist of all time based on the chart.

Only Selena and Shakira, who came in at No. 8, broke the top 10 list for female artists.

In fact, the next woman on the list doesn’t appear until Gloria Estefan who ranked 23rd just behind Ricky Martin.

According to Billboard, the Greatest of All Time Latin Artists chart was “based on a formula blending all titles tallied on both the weekly Hot Latin Songs chart (from its inception on Oct. 4, 1986) and the Top Latin Albums tally (from its start on July 10, 1993) through the charts dated Oct. 10, 2020.” You can read more about the methodology here and here.

So who made the top 10 on Billboard’s Greatest Latin Artist of All Time?

Enrique Iglesias Luis Miguel Selena Marco Antonio Solis Vicente Fernandez Marc Anthony Juan Gabriel Shakira Mana Romeo Santos

More Selena news: