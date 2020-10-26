Man hospitalized in hit-and-run crash on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital following a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Weidner Road, not far from Randolph Boulevard and Interstate 35 on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the man had gotten out of his car by the access road of I-35 when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

Police said the man ended up down the street from his car and is now in serious condition. He was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Neither a description of the driver nor the fleeing vehicle was released.