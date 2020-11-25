Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 24: Officials report 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 75,718 total COVID-19 cases and 1,337 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,127 new cases as of Tuesday. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 669.

“Folks, these numbers are going up exponentially now,” the mayor said.

City officials also reported that 513 patients are hospitalized, 173 are in the intensive care unit and 86 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 67% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said there were 80 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg also said the city would step up enforcement of the governor’s orders, and warnings would not be given. He said XTC Cabaret San Antonio’s occupancy permit has been revoked for continuous violations of the order.

School Risk Level: Week of 11/24/20 (COSA/Bexar County)

The school risk level is “moderate” this week.

“Schools are very close to being in the red,” Nirenberg warned.

The leaders are urging people not to gather with those outside of their household to help reduce the spread this holiday season.