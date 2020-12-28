Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing on Northwest Side street

A man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a curb around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, on the 5400 block of Grissom Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash on a Northwest Side street overnight.

The man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a curb around 12:15 a.m. Monday on the 5400 block of Grissom Road, not far from Timberhill.

San Antonio police arrived to find him unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and emergency medical services were the first to arrive on the scene. Leon Valley police have since taken over the incident.

