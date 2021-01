Castle Hills police respond to a crash on Monda, Jan. 18, 2021, on the Loop 410 exit ramp to Blanco Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was sent to the hospital after he crashed his car into metal dividers on an exit ramp overnight, according to Castle Hills police.

The driver wrecked just after 1 a.m. Monday on the Loop 410 exit ramp to Blanco Road, police said.

He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition and did not suffer any serious injuries. Police said he was intoxicated, but details on possible charges are unclear at this time.

No one else was injured in the incident.

