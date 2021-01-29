Slain San Antonio rapper remembered as ‘humble, quiet’ by peers

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found dead after being gunned down in his La Cantera apartment is being remembered by those who knew him as a music artist who stood out from all the rest.

Martell Derouen, also know by his stage name as Kordone, was considered a one-of-a-kind, not only for his lyrical talents but also for his unusually humble personality.

”Kordone was one of those ones who rose and shine bright, brighter than, you know, some of those that was in the room with him,” said Brian Mitchell, who owns Fyngermade Studio.

Mitchell thinks back to brighter days recording in the studio with 34-year-old Derouen, who he considered a friend.

”He was just a real subtle dude, quiet,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said even though Derouen was Beyoncé's cousin, he never used her name to benefit him.

”That’s not even something he would even mention to people. We’d just have to put in his bios because it’s just, it’s worthy to put it in there, but he doesn’t like stuff like that,” Mitchell said.

On Tuesday, Derouen was found shot to death at his apartment in the Towers complex in La Cantera.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought they had the wrong person,” Mitchell said.

Now the search is on for Sasha Skare, who San Antonio police believe shot Derouen. There is an active murder warrant out for Skare.

On an Instagram page, which appears to be operated by the 21-year-old, you can see people telling her to turn herself in.

While investigators are convinced Derouen was a victim of homicide, the question still being asked by so many is why?

”It’s like hurting a butterfly,” Mitchell said.

Derouen’s wife was too shaken up to speak to KSAT12 Thursday, and asked for her privacy.

Via text, she echoed Mitchell’s sentiments saying he “didn’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information on Skare’s whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

