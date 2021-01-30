San Antonio mother makes plea for answers in son’s murder

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is searching for answers after her son was killed and dumped alongside his friend on an East Side street.

Teresa Gutierrez says her son, Ruben Soto, 20, was a “good boy.” She said she never got calls about him being in trouble, and he was a bit of a “mama’s boy.”

“He was always very close to me. That’s what I’m going to miss. Wherever I went, he went with me,” Gutierrez said.

Soto and 29-year old Matthew Lopez were killed and dumped along the 300 block of Fredonia on Jan. 21. Gutierrez said Lopez had recently started dating her daughter, and that’s how her son and Lopez knew each other.

Police at the time said the men were shot multiple times. Gutierrez said her son’s burned vehicle was discovered about a mile away from the location where his body was found.

Ad

“When my daughter called to say, ‘Mom, they’re dead.’ I kept saying, ‘My son is going to call right now, and he’s going to say I love you,’” Gutierrez said.

But that call never came.

“I just want justice because my son did not deserve to die this way,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez and her family have returned to Fredonia Street, where the bodies were discovered. The homes near the area appeared to be abandoned.

The mother says she’ll keep going back to leave balloons and flowers until she has answers.

Anyone with information about this double homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers 210-224-7867.

RELATED: San Antonio murder suspect is aspiring rapper also charged in deadly Austin shooting