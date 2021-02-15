Aerial images show winter wonderland in San Antonio, surrounding areas after snowfall

SAN ANTONIO – After a rare snowfall overnight, the San Antonio area looks breathtaking from a bird’s eye view.

Drone photos taken on Monday morning show the area covered in white after a winter storm dropped about 3-6 inches of snow.

That is the most the area has seen since 1985, according to KSAT meteorologists.

Even though wintry precipitation will end by midday Monday, the area won’t make it out of freezing until sometime Tuesday afternoon, meaning the snow will likely stick around.

Locals have made the most out of the snow day by making snowmen, snapping pictures and sledding down roads.

After all, it’s not every winter that we see snow.

Here are some images that show a snow-covered San Antonio from above.

