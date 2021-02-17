Bexar County officials provide update on roads, outages and more

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials have provided the following updates related to roads, power, shelter and closures in the area.

See below for a comprehensive list of changes that are affecting the area.

Road situation:

Our Public Works Department (PW) continues to monitor the condition of County-maintained roadways and bridges. All PW crews are on a 24-hour rotational schedule to ensure traffic safety. Our supply of de-icing materials and chat rock is adequate.

Most County-maintained roads are fairly passable today, but icy patches of roadway that are or were shaded remain and present a dangerous hazard. Drivers need to continue and use extreme caution, lower their speed, and increase their distance when following other vehicles. Be deliberate in your choice to venture out.

Our crews will continue to monitor and treat while this weather situation lasts. The weather conditions are expected to deteriorate again overnight as we expect freezing temperatures, as well as freezing rain and snow by Thursday.

Power curtailment:

In order to assist with the load reduction on the electrical grid, Bexar County continues its reduced use of power where feasible.

Enacting a load curtailment agreement with CPS, Bexar County has powered down facilities that serve a purely administrative need.

Other facilities have been switched to backup power. Certain critical infrastructure continues to draw power from the grid, but is equipped to react to possible outages with their own backup generator power.

Shelter:

In Bexar County a variety of emergency shelters were made available:

The City of San Antonio’s warming center at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center will remain open throughout the day. Bexar County Office of Emergency Management is providing support with personal protective equipment and volunteers. We will monitor the weather conditions and status of power outages to determine whether the shelter will stay open overnight. Residents in need of transportation assistance can contact 311 for assistance.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management was able to secure emergency shelter hotel room capacity for individuals who have electric medical equipment that needs a power supply. 88 people were placed using this option. If you need this special type of assistance, please call 3-1-1.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office has made available an emergency shelter option at their office. There is capacity for 20 people to stay overnight if needed and for an additional 20 people to warm up and charge their phones. COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect and those wanting to use the shelter are asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (210) 335-0335 prior to coming out.

The City of Converse has partnered with Judson ISD and will continue to operate an emergency shelter for the Converse/Judson communities at Judson High School Gymnasium, 9142 FM 78, Converse, TX 78109. This shelter will remain open overnight and has cots available. All COVID-19 protocols are being followed. The American Red Cross provided 50 cots and 100 blankets. Bexar County Office of Emergency Management provided personal protective equipment. 20 individuals sought shelter at this facility so far. Volunteers from American Legion Post 593, Judson ISD, and City of Converse employees assisted.

The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management is also coordinating with the San Antonio Foodbank to ensure an adequate food supply for those sheltering at the various facilities.

PSA:

We are asking all citizens to continue their efforts to conserve power where they can and assist in maintaining the integrity of our power supply. Stay home unless you absolutely have to venture out. For safety and preparedness tips, please go to our Office for Emergency Management website by clicking here.

