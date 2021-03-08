South Side shooting, crash, child abduction all stem from couple’s dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say began as a child custody dispute but then turned into an even bigger mess.

In the end, there had been a shooting, car chase and crash and claims of child abduction.

Police initially received a call about a disturbance involving a gun in the 1000 block of Gillette Boulevard late Sunday night.

However, they say within minutes, it had turned into an actual shooting.

At that scene, officers found a man, around 50 years old, with five gunshot wounds.

They believe he had tried to intervene in a dispute involving a couple who were fighting over custody of their seven month old baby.

During the dispute, police say either the baby’s father or a friend who had accompanied him shot the man who had intervened.

They say the baby’s father then took off with the child.

His friend, who was driving a pickup, tried to run from police and crashed in the 500 block of Gillette, destroying both sides of a vacant duplex. The friend was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A vacant duplex was hit by a vehicle following a shooting and an alleged child abduction. (KSAT)

The man who was shot also was hospitalized.

The father of the baby was taken into police custody.

Police say they found the child at a relative’s home.

Initially, they said they were not sure who fired the shots. However, a police supervisor later identified the friend of the baby’s father as the suspected shooter.

