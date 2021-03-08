South Side shooting, crash, child abduction all stem from couple’s dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say began as a child custody dispute but then turned into an even bigger mess.
In the end, there had been a shooting, car chase and crash and claims of child abduction.
Police initially received a call about a disturbance involving a gun in the 1000 block of Gillette Boulevard late Sunday night.
However, they say within minutes, it had turned into an actual shooting.
At that scene, officers found a man, around 50 years old, with five gunshot wounds.
They believe he had tried to intervene in a dispute involving a couple who were fighting over custody of their seven month old baby.
During the dispute, police say either the baby’s father or a friend who had accompanied him shot the man who had intervened.
They say the baby’s father then took off with the child.
His friend, who was driving a pickup, tried to run from police and crashed in the 500 block of Gillette, destroying both sides of a vacant duplex. The friend was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The man who was shot also was hospitalized.
The father of the baby was taken into police custody.
Police say they found the child at a relative’s home.
Initially, they said they were not sure who fired the shots. However, a police supervisor later identified the friend of the baby’s father as the suspected shooter.