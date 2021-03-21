Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 20: Health officials report 281 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Visitors wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic as they travel along the River Walk, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas is lifting a mask mandate and lifting business capacity limits next week. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 201,692 total COVID-19 cases and 2,997 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 281 new cases as of Saturday. One new death was reported today.

Health officials also reported that 191 patients are hospitalized, 71 are in the intensive care unit and 41 are on ventilators.

There are 15% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.

More than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped across Texas next week, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the shipment Friday, and said the state is allocating 685,470 doses to at least 481 providers in 183 counties.

Ad

For more information on this vaccine shipment, or for how many doses will be allocated to Bexar County, click here.