Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 28: Health officials report 317 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 205,099 total COVID-19 cases and 3,144 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 317 new cases as of Sunday. No new deaths were reported today.

The total case count includes 1,259 backlogged cases, according to health officials. The death toll includes a backlog of 67 deaths, ranging from July 29, 2020 - March 11, 2021.

City officials also reported that 182 patients are hospitalized, 74 are in the intensive care unit and 37 are on ventilators.

There are 17% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Starting Monday, anyone 80 or older is encouraged to visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to get a vaccine without an appointment.

