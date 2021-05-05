Animal adoptions are $25 at Animal Care Services this weekend for the ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

A file image of a dog and cat. Image: Image by María Fernanda Pérez from Pixabay.

SAN ANTONIO – The Animal Care Services and BISSELL Pet Foundation are partnering for an Empty the Shelters adoption event this weekend in an effort to pair dogs and cats with families.

The Empty the Shelters event will last Wednesday through Sunday, and during this time adoption rates for dogs and cats will be reduced to $25.

Adoption fees include spay or neuter, vaccinations and a microchip.

“Animal Care reminds residents that being a pet parent is a long-term commitment that should be made thoughtfully,” ACS officials said in a news release.

Dogs and cats at the shelter can be searched online here, and appointments to meet or adopt an animal can be made here.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and walk-ins will be allowed as space permits. Face coverings will also be required on campus.

ACS is located at 4710 State Highway 151. Adoption center hours are 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

