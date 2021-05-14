Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 14: Metro Health reports 100 new COVID-19 cases

A kayaker paddles along the River Walk, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in downtown San Antonio. A program that has allowed kayaking on the business portion of the River Walk has been extended through January. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 220,617 total COVID-19 cases and 3,404 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 100 new cases as of Friday. No new deaths were reported today.

Metro Health also reported that 192 patients are hospitalized, 55 are in the intensive care unit and 26 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 69% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 820,369 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 651,914 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

Note: State vaccination numbers may slightly vary from Metro Health counts, which are only released on Mondays and Thursdays during the COVID-19 city and county briefing.

Ad

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: