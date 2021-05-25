Head-on crash in Southeast Bexar County sends 2 drivers to hospital, BCSO says

A crash happened just before 8 a.m. on a bridge on Loop 1604, right where it crosses the San Antonio River and just east of Priest Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized, one with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Southeast Bexar County Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on a bridge on Loop 1604, right where it crosses the San Antonio River and just east of Priest Road.

According to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, the driver of a work van or small truck was heading south on Loop 1604 when, for an unknown reason, it crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

Deputies said the van or small truck hit head-on with a compact car, overturning the vehicle. Both drivers had to be freed from their vehicles, BCSO said.

The two men were taken to University Hospital for their injuries. The driver of the van or small truck appears to only have a broken ankle while the man in the compact car has more serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Loop 1604 is presently closed in both directions as emergency crews work at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.