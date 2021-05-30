CPS Energy official says severe thunderstorms caused ‘issues’ with utility infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has opened a temporary shelter amid storm-related power outages CPS Energy customers are experiencing.

John Moreno with CPS Energy said the storms that rushed through Bexar County caused serious challenges for them.

“That caused some issues with our infrastructure,” Moreno said. “We got downed powerlines, transformer issues a lot of lightning strikes.”

He said since the storms rolled out and when roads were safe enough to travel, several crews have been out working to restore power.

“We work on circuits that will bring back the most number of customers, hundreds if not thousands because that is who we can bring back most of our community back on,” Moreno said. “I can tell you we have a lot of customers that are isolated that will take longer to get to as a result.”

Moreno said that while they plan to rotate their crew to ensure restoration by the end of the weekend, they have also contacted outside contractors to help as well.

Ad

“We will have several crews working over the next 24 to 48 hours to ensure all services are restored,” Moreno said.

He added that if your home experienced some issues as a result of the power outages, you can call their claims department at (210)353-2222.

If you are currently without power, CPS Energy recommends seeking overnight shelter as the restoration process will continue through the weekend.

Also on KSAT: