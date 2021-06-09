Animals in danger of being euthanized without fosters or adopters, San Antonio Pets Alive! officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Officials with San Antonio Pets Alive! announced on Wednesday that dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are in danger of being euthanized without fosters and adopters.

According to the spokesperson, the shelter has been desperate for help and space as they are “inundated” with puppies.

The shelter is offering a 50% off adoption special on all dogs at all San Antonio Pets Alive! locations from June 10 to June 13.

“This is unprecedented territory as healthy puppies are at urgent risk of being euthanized due to lack of space, adopter or foster,” shelter officials said in a news release.

According to the shelter, all locations are completely full, and there is no space to keep the puppies and save more.

Adopters are not only saving the life of their new furry friend, but this also allows the shelter to save other animals in need.

If you can help or are looking to adopt, email placement@sanantoniopetsalive.org. You can view all adoptable animals by clicking here.

