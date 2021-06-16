Bexar County opens cooling centers to residents amid heat, power conservation plea

There are several cooling centers available that provide air-conditioned comfort and protection from the heat.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Office of Emergency Management has opened eight cooling centers to help residents get a reprieve from the heat, as ERCOT and CPS Energy have asked people to reduce electric use.

The eight cooling centers, including one at the Freeman Coliseum, will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. until further notice, according to the county. The City of San Antonio has also opened several cooling centers across the area, click here for a list.

The centers opened by Bexar County are available for residents in this county and suburban cities:

Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office , 9810 Southton Road, San Antonio, TX 78223

Freeman Coliseum – Frontier Room , 3201 East Houston Street, San Antonio, TX 78219

Emergency Services District 2 – Station 121 , 2096 Talley Road, San Antonio, TX 78253

Emergency Services District 3 – Station 104 , 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

Emergency Services District 5 – Station 140 , 7120 E 6th Street, Somerset, TX 78069

Emergency Services District 8 – Station 182 , 20825 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78255

Emergency Services District 10 - Station 169 , 9100 S Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, TX 78223

Gateway Fellowship Church, 10907 W. Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254

Service animals will be allowed inside the sites, and bottled water and ice will be available.

The sites will be open even during a potential power outage, officials said.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Monday asked Texans to conserve power through Friday due to “tight grid conditions.”

As a result, CPS Energy customers encouraged people to set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 – 7 p.m., avoid using large appliances during peak hours, use fans, and close shades and blinds on windows exposed to direct sunlight.

