Poteet man surrenders months after fatal shooting at taxidermy shop

A Poteet man has turned himself in to authorities after a fatal shooting at a Poteet taxidermy shop in February.

Jimmy Garza, 63, was wanted on a murder warrant in connection with the death of Brad Rumfeld, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Rumfeld was shot on Feb. 25 at the BR Outfitters Taxidermy Shop, near Highway 16 and Amphion West Road in Poteet.

Garza was indicted by an Atascosa County Grand Jury earlier this month, ACSO said. He turned himself in on Wednesday morning to Texas Rangers and ACSO deputies.

His bond was set at $100,000.

