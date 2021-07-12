KSAT viewers share photos of San Antonio skies as Saharan dust settles over the city

SAN ANTONIO – Dust from the Sahara has drifted to the Lone Star State, resulting in hazy skies and some respiratory problems for people who are sensitive to the particles.

The weather phenomenon means that 182 million tons of dust, or about 689,290 semi-truck loads worth, lifted from the desert in Africa, traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean and settled above parts of the Gulf Coast, resembling a type of orange-brownish haze.

We're expecting an increase in the Saharan dust layer in San Antonio Sunday (7/11/2021) through Tuesday (7/13/2021) this week (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In San Antonio, people were quick to notice the air change following last week’s heavy rain.

Some people won’t be big fans of the weather event, though, as the very fine particulates of minerals could have irritating effects for those who are sensitive to it, particularly those who suffer from respiratory issues.

Some days and weeks could be worse than others during the season of the Saharan dust, which lasts from June to September.

The current Saharan dust layer in San Antonio is expected to increase through Tuesday.

Here are some images of the Saharan dust in San Antonio.

The Saharan dust creates a hazy sky in downtown San Antonio on Monday, July 12, 2021. (KSAT)

Pins user, tpmac39: You can definitely see the Saharan Dust in San Antonio. Jefferson Highschool is to the right. (Courtesy via Pins)

Sunday 07/11/21 -- The Saharan dust has arrived. You can tell just driving around, but it's even more noticeable on Live Cam.



We expect it to be a little more dense Monday, then thin out Tuesday & Wednesday.



Pins user, MOC: A dusky sunset! (Courtesy via Pins)

Pins user, JudithSchanno: Sunrise on a great day! (Courtesy via Pins)

Pins user, MOC: Just cut the grass and enjoying the evening !! (Courtesy via Pins)

