10 free events in San Antonio for parents and kids to do before summer ends

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for something to do with the kids as summer draws closer to an end but unsure of where to go or what to do? Here are some free and low-price activities and events to keep the kids entertained before school’s back in session.

From San Antonio Museum of Art to David Crockett’s birthday at the Alamo, there’s a little something for both kids and parents to enjoy. Check out 10 of these events below:

San Antonio Museum of Art touch-Free Art Crawl (San Antonio Museum of Art, Facebook)

Touch-Free Art Crawl: My Colors

Touch Free Art Crawl will take place at San Antonio Museum of Art from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 10. Find more info here.

Museum Market

Museum Market will feature local artisan goods and culinary, makers and artists. It will be in the Sculpture Garden of the San Antonio Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Wonderland UFO Festival Flyer (Wonderland of the Americas, Facebook)

Wonderland UFO Festival

Wonderland UFO Festival has family-friendly events and vendors featuring all-things UFO and alien-related. It will be inside Wonderland of the Americas Mall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 28. Admission is free. Find more info here.

Party on the Plaza

Food and local music from C-Rock will be at this family-friendly event. It will be between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Tower of the Americas.

Free Family Night at the DoSeum

An RSVP will be required for this event. It will be from 6:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the DoSeum. Check-in starts at 6:15 p.m., and there will be limited capacity as part of the DoSeum’s health and safety measures. Find more info here.

Mermaid Bazaar flyer with dates (Mermaid Society Art Park)

The Mermaid Bazaar Presented By: Mermaid Society SMTX

The Mermaid Bazaar is hosted every 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month in San Marcos. The event includes farmers and flea markets, arts, wellness, train rides and cave tours. It will be at Wonder World Cave & Adventure Park, located at 1000 Prospect St in San Marcos, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7. Find more info here.

Ford Parade of Lanterns

This lantern parade will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 on the San Antonio River Walk. The event is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. every scheduled day. Find more info here.

Explore Opera in the Park! flyer (OPERA San Antonio)

Explore Opera in the Park!

This children’s opera event will take place at the Landa Branch Library from 9:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 7. A food truck will also be available on site. Find more info here.

Kids Night Out presented by StreetFare San Antonio

Kids night Out by StreetFare San Antonio will return on Aug. 6. There will be a giant bounce castle and activities for the kids from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and live music from PB&J San Antonio for adults from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be at StreetFare SA, located at 1916 Austin Hwy. Find more info here.

David Crockett’s Birthday Celebration

In celebration of David Crocket’s birthday, the Tennessee man who made his last stand at the Alamo, there will be games, crafts, and live history demonstrations at the Alamo. The event will begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14. Find more info here.

