Summer fun: Get creative and splatter paint all over this room in North San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever wanted to splatter paint all over the walls? While it’s probably a child’s dream come true, paint on the walls might be a nightmare for parents. What if there was a place where making a mess is actually part of the experience? Pinspiration in Shavano Park has a variety of DIY projects for guests to choose from.

In the Splatter Room, guests suit up in protective gear and splatter paint on a blank canvas. Guests can splatter with their date, family or make it a girls night.

Reservations are encouraged as its a popular project this summer. Don’t worry about cleaning the mess just take your piece of art home.

Pinspiration’s Splatter Room experience starts at $20 per person.

More details can be found here.