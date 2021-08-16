CVS, Walgreens to offer third vaccine for immunocompromised individuals

Registered Pharmacist Ken Ramey with CVS, prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. A federal government study last fall found that an average of one death occurred among every five assisted living facility residents with COVID-19 in states that offered data. That compares with one death among every 40 people with the virus in the general population. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Walgreens and CVS will offer a third COVID-19 vaccine to those who are immunocompromised after emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a news release from Walgreens, the pharmacy said same-day appointments are available on a walk-in basis and patients will need to bring their vaccination card and attest to their eligibility.

CVS will also administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients can schedule an appointment online or walk in.

The approval for a third vaccine is only for those who have received both rounds of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The third vaccine is still free under the FDA’s emergency use authorization.

The FDA announced the approval of a third shot last week for those with weakened immune systems in the United States.

The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention also submitted its recommendation for a third shot last week.

Here are some things to know when it comes to a third vaccine:

WHO QUALIFIES?

Roughly 7 million American adults are classified as immune-compromised, but the FDA singled out transplant recipients and others with similar levels of immune suppression. The FDA didn’t spell out exactly who falls into those other categories, but in new guidance to doctors issued Friday, the CDC listed several categories of people who could qualify, including people with advanced or untreated HIV infections and those with cancers who are receiving certain chemotherapies.

IS THIS A BOOSTER?

Not really, because boosters are for people whose immunity wanes over time and these high-risk groups didn’t get enough protection to begin with. They now will qualify for a third dose at least 28 days after their second shot — making a third dose part of their initial prescription. That’s similar to how France has handled vaccinations for the immune-compromised since April.

WHAT ABOUT BOOSTERS FOR EVERYONE ELSE?

U.S. health authorities insist it’s not yet time for booster doses for the general population.

“We believe sooner or later you will need a booster for durability of protection” -- but not yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, told reporters this week.

The CDC is closely monitoring rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, as well as long-running studies of how often vaccinated health workers experience breakthrough infections, especially with the contagious delta variant. That evidence will drive any decision.

___

